No ‘Snyder Cut’ Insight to Be Found on ‘Justice League’ Blu-ray

The only Justice League features on next week’s Blu-ray release are the ones already available in digital editions of the film, meaning that fans hoping for additional deleted scenes or other content are out of luck.

Given how much of Justice League‘s trailers were made up of footage not seen in the final cut of the film, some fans had speculated — and more had hoped — that some of the bonus scenes advertised as bonus features on the upcoming Blu-ray would shed a little light on the film’s troubled production.

ComicBook.com has received an advance review copy of the disc, though, and the only deleted scenes available on the release are the two sequences already released online, both of which take place between Clark Kent’s conversation with Lois Lane in Smallville and Superman’s reappearance during the film’s climactic battle with Steppenwolf.

This is not, strictly speaking, a surprise — no list of bonus scenes were itemized, and it would be an unusual (though not unprecedented) move to have the features on the physical disc be substantially more than what is available on the digital copy, which has been available to purchase for three weeks.

Fans petitioning for a “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, though, had held out some hope that a lack of specificity in the press releases did not mean a lack of additional content.

Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is the credited director on Justice League, but a significant amount of the movie was reshot following his departure due to a family tragedy. The reshot elements, directed by Marvel’s The Avengers filmmaker Joss Whedon, strove for a lighter tone and seemingly sought to fill in gaps left when the studio asked for a significantly shorter cut of the movie, which left narrative holes in Snyder’s film that needed to be filled.

Snyder’s assembly cut of the film, which was presented to Warner Bros. before his departure and reportedly ran about an hour longer, has become the focus of a portion of the internet who believe the movie would have been significantly better with less studio interference and less of Whedon’s material in the final cut. Studio executives have cast doubt on how complete Snyder’s cut was, and officially it seems there is little hope that a “Snyder Cut” will be commercially released anytime soon, particularly after the theatrical cut was a box office disappointment.

Still, fans are actively petitioning for release of some of Snyder’s material.

Snyder and Whedon are both largely missing from the hour or so of bonus content in the form of short documentaries, interviews, and featurettes that pepper the disc. Snyder’s wife Deborah is interviewed in some of the content, and Snyder himself can be seen directing, but neither of the directors contribute to the on-camera talking-head interviews, most of which focus on the comic book history of the characters and technical aspects such as visual effects and costuming.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray on March 13th with deleted scenes. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

