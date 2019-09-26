Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Might Return for Crisis on Infinite Earths

Lynda Carter, who played the title role in TV’s Wonder Woman more than 40 years ago, could reprise the role in The CW’s forthcoming Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Deadline reports. The claim is buried in a story about Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum’s decision to pass on the event. The story claim that Carter “also might return as some version of Wonder Woman,” while noting that she has already played the U.S. President — who turned out to be a shape-shifting alien in disguise — on Supergirl. Carter’s return has been the stuff of fan speculation and fantasizing since it was announced that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” would be bringing in guest stars like Kevin Conroy, Tom Welling, and Cress Williams — but this claim, quietly inserted into the Rosenbaum story, marks the first time a legitimate news source has suggested it’s actually happening.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Brandon Routh as Superman.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter, taking place on five episodes of TV over two quarters — one each of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. Are you excited for the Crisis? Chime in below or tweet your thoughts to @russburlingame.