5 Recent Co-Op Games That Are Definitely Worth Playing

Several great co-op games have come out in recent years, providing multiplayer experiences that will craft fun adventures from you and your friends. From fun roguelikes with a horror twist to complex deckbuilders, there are a variety of stellar titles worth giving a try. If you’re looking for a new game that isn’t one of the many ongoing live service multiplayer titles, you should look into some of the co-op escapades that have released to good reviews in the past year or two.

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Some co-op games have gotten generic over the past few years, with some chasing trends from titles shared mostly on social media with popular streamers. However, a select few of these games are both fun to watch and play, with others striking a unique balance in their genre(s) to create something new. These are often the most memorable co-op games, and ones that your friends will come back to often to create shared experiences.

5. Abiotic Factor

Capable of hosting 1-6 players at once, Abiotic Factor is perhaps one of the best games for getting together a large friend group, with a 90s retro look suited for tons of multiplayer fun. This game places you and others in a sci-fi world of science and violence, where you craft tools for your survival through complex formulas and ingenious inventions. Wacky items made through player creativity mix oddity with clever solutions to unique problems, where your experiments grow more outlandish over time.

Special perks and abilities add solid progression systems too, allowing your scientist to evolve and adapt to have specific strengths compared to your friends. Scavenging for base-building resources in dangerous science facilities adds to the connectivity of Abiotic Factor, as you slowly build ways to make travel easier. The chaotic yet innovative nature of this game is an excellent spin on the “online co-op” genre that spawned games like R.E.P.O. or Lethal Company, adding levels of depth that will keep your friends playing for dozens of hours.

4. RV There Yet?

Image courtesy of Nuggets Entertainment

Developed by Nuggets Entertainment, RV There Yet? is a simplistic game on the surface, where you and up to four players have to drive your RV from one location to another. Yet, the number of obstacles you’ll run into will turn your normal trip into a chaotic ride, where you and others will have to solve a variety of environmental puzzles to keep going. Finding ways past broken bridges, steep ravines, or many other bumps in the road will have you and your friends desperately trying to find unorthodox side routes or alternate paths.

Roguelike loops in co-op games are always interesting as long as the premise works. Spell-crafting titles like YapYap or Vellum add layers of complexity to a great multiplayer experience, but RV There Yet? is one of the easiest in this sub-genre to pick up and play right away. Dangerous wildlife and unique obstacles in every “run” gives a lot of replayability to this game, similar to Peak or other highly regarded online co-op titles. Although a simple idea, this game is one that is endlessly entertaining.

3. Grounded 2

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment, Eidos-Montreal, and Xbox Game Studios

Grounded 2 launched into Early Access in July 2025, but recent updates and continued support easily make it one of the best survival co-op games to try this year. With up to four players, you can explore the wilderness that appears after shrinking down to tiny size, facing all the dangers of a miniature world. From facing off against usually small insects to finding clever solutions to bite-sized problems, teamwork is the only way to survive in this setting.

The multiplayer of this game is fleshed out from the original title, which was already one of the best co-op survival experiences out there. To accomplish certain goals, players have to collaborate together to explore new areas, find important items, or advance the game’s story. Finding a way to enlarge yourselves again is once again the main objective of Grounded 2, but doing that requires overcoming many environmental challenges. Finding ways to automate your survival will lead to an adventure unlike many others, leading to memorable moments of discovery with your friends.

2. Slay the Spire 2

One of Slay the Spire 2‘s biggest innovations from its previous game was the introduction of co-op multiplayer, allowing up to four players join together to take on challenges. This deckbuilder was already a blast to play solo, but the added complexity of multiple characters working together to plan deck strategies against enemies is too good to pass up. After , the game is more refined than ever, turning its co-op systems up a notch to be even more nuanced than they were when its Early Access started.

The game is just as difficult to beat with others as it is alone, as enemies deal equal damage against all allies in multiplayer modes. Having multiple heads decide on card playing decisions might lead to debates on what strategy works best, but also determine tons of carefully planned solutions to big problems. Health scaling and coordination add a new wrinkle into the challenges a typical roguelike run presents, adding layers to Slay the Spire 2‘s already detailed gameplay. Among co-op games, this might be the only one that gets harder with more players.

1. Absolum

Image courtesy of Dometu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks

Released in October 2025, Absolum might be one of the most engaging new roguelikes out right now, mainly because of how it breaks free from the usual traditions of the genre. Capable of supporting one to two players, this game plays like a classic beat-em-up, similar to Final Fight or Streets of Rage. The combat mechanics in this title are deep, with every character having a layered variety of moves and techniques for each player to learn and master.

Furthermore, this game offers RPG-like paths and side quests for players to engage with, building a branching story tied to the choices between you and your friend. The setting of this game’s narrative is also beautifully crafted with a stunning art style, which is exemplified with every strike animation or distinct ability. This game is difficult too, but the pulse-pounding soundtrack is one that will stick with you and your friend long after the credits roll. The couch co-op feel of this title is extraordinary, especially when two players learn to chain their attacks together on enemies into spectacular finishers.

There are few games with smaller co-op scopes that are as worth playing as Absolum, with its Threads of Fate update that makes it even more challenging and customizable. The best co-op games in recent years are ones that are still gaining new expansions to their content, acting as titles you and your friends can see evolve in real time for even better experiences.

What co-op multiplayer game in recent years is your favorite? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!