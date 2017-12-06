Patty Jenkins Reacts to Time Person of the Year Nomination

Earlier this week, it was announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had made the shortlist for TIME’s 2017 Peron of the Year. Now the filmmaker is responding to the announcement.

Jenkins, who is one of 10 finalists selected by TIME editors from which the Person of the Year will be chosen, took to Twitter to express both her surprise and gratitude at making it to the top 10.

Wow. Wow. This is pretty stunning. Thanks to all who voted and are voting for me. So flattering. TIME announces the 2017 Person of the Year shortlist on ‘Today’ show https://t.co/OL0S73PVmn — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 4, 2017

The Person of the Year title is awarded annually by TIME magazine that features and profiles a person, group, idea, or an object that, “For better or for worse… has done the most to influence the events of the year.” In addition to Jenkins, other finalists for this year’s honor include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, special counsel Robert Mueller, President Donald Trump, and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Even if Jenkins ultimately isn’t named Person of the Year, 2017 has already given the filmmaker a place in history. Jenkins is the first woman to direct a film earning more than $100 million in its opening weekend and Wonder Woman helped the director make even more history. The film earned $821 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman.

And the accolades might not be over yet. Warner Bros. recently launched an Academy Award campaign for Wonder Woman and a Wonder Woman sequel is already in the works, scheduled to hit theaters November 2019.

Wonder Woman is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.