Peacemaker: James Gunn Pays Tribute to Wrapped Actors, Teases Two More Weeks of Production

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in August, but it's not the only collaboration between director James Gunn and DC to look forward to. Gunn has been busy working on a spin-off series for HBO Max that's set to follow John Cena as Peacemaker. Peacemaker has been in production in Canada, and Gunn recently took to Twitter to say goodbye to some of the wrapped actors and reveal the series still has two more weeks of filming.

"Last night we wrapped @Itsanniechang, @LochlynMunro & @CHeyerdahl on #Peacemaker Season One - three beautiful weirdos who add so much to our show - & the tears flowed. The next two weeks won’t be as fun without them! Love you guys," Gunn wrote about Annie Chang, Lochlyn Munro, and Christopher Heyerdahl. A follow-up tweet shows Schitt's Creek alum Rizwan Manji also finished filming.

"James, you are a true gentleman and it was an absolute BLAST shooting #Peacemaker with you…….the cast and crew are first class and I can’t wait for people to see this crazy story only you could concoct. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Munro replied to the original tweet. "@JamesGunn and it was definitely not me that cried. Definitely not," Chung added. "Wrapped?!?!? When you see the oversized cake being rolled in tonight, git behind the plexi ´cause the fillin’ll be wrapped in nothin’ but a clip on tie and a thankful smile," Heyerdahl joked.

"Last day for me on set of @hbomaxpeacemaker! I had such an amazing time. I got approval from

@jamesgunn to post this so I hope I don’t get fired. Haha," Manji added in his own tweet. "I’ll go down with you @Riz_Manji! Love you and I can’t wait for the world to check you out on #Peacemaker," Gunn replied. You can check out some of the tweets below:

Wrapped?!?!? When you see the oversized cake being rolled in tonight, git behind the plexi ´cause the fillin’ll be wrapped in nothin’ but a clip on tie and a thankful smile!#spoiler #nevergonnaforgetthis #Peacemaker

🙏❤️👮🏼‍♀️ 🕊 — Christopher Heyerdahl (@CHeyerdahl) June 30, 2021

I’ll go down with you @Riz_Manji! Love you and I can’t wait for the world to check you out on #Peacemaker! @DCpeacemaker @hbomax 🙏🕊✌️☮️🔫 https://t.co/NSEE9Ho7Yc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2021

In addition to Cena and the wrapped actors, Peacemaker will also feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.