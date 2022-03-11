Peacemaker Funko Pops Bare It All: Pre-Orders Drop Today (Exclusive)

The first Funko Pop of John Cena’s Peacemaker debuted with the Suicide Squad wave last year, but with the DC spin-off series from James Gunn streaming on HBO Max, it’s time for Cena’s new team to get their time in the spotlight. Funko gave ComicBook the exclusive reveal of the first wave of Peacemaker tv series Pop figures, and pre-orders are set to drop today, March 11th. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

The Peacemaker Funko Pop wave includes Peacemaker with Eagly, Eagly clutching an American Flag, Vigilante with a chainsaw, Judomaster in a fighting pose, and, of course Peacemaker in his tighy-whities (a must-have). Note that a flocked (fuzzy) version of Eagly will be available as an Amazon exclusive. Pre-orders for these figures are expected to launch between 11:30am EST and 12pm EST today here at Entertainment Earth, here on Amazon, and here at GameStop. You can take a look at the Funko Pops in the Peacemaker wave in the gallery below.

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

“That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter after the second season was announced.

The timing for The Peacemaker Funko Pops feels a bit late as the eight episode run for the first season wrapped up in February. However, the UK streaming date is coming up later this month, so if you average a bit late with a bit early you end up with right on time.

