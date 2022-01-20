Peacemaker Has DC Fans Googling a Disturbing Star Wars “Fact”

Peacemaker’s first three episodes debuted on HBO Max last week, and the fourth one dropped on the streaming site today. The new show is a follow-up to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and sees John Cena’s Peacemaker teaming up with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and more to stop the mysterious “Project Butterfly.” As ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson said in her Peacemaker review, the series is “action-packed, profane, and bizarre,” which means a lot of silly and crazy stuff comes out of Cena’s mouth. At one point, Peacemaker talks about Star Wars and claims that Wookiees have teeth in their buttholes. “That’s canon,” he exclaims. According to a recent post from Gunn, that joke has led to some hilarious googling.

“Just #Peacemakerinfluencing the cultural conversation with his usual grace,” Gunn wrote. The post includes the beginning of the search, “Do wook-” and Google finishing it with, “Do Wookiees have teeth on their buttholes?” People have even taken to Reddit to ask the question. Despite Peacemaker’s claims, there’s no evidence in Star Wars that suggests Wookiees have teeth anywhere besides their mouths. You can check out Gunn’s post below:

In addition to Cena, Holland, and Agee, Peacemaker also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

As for Wookiees, there’s a new fan-favorite taking over the Internet. The Book of Boba Fett has also released its first four episodes and folks are loving the Wookie bounty hunter named Black Krrsantan, who first appeared in Darth Vader #1 seven years ago and was a fixture in the Doctor Aphra comic series. Kieron Gillen, the Eisner Award-nominated comic book writer who created Black Krrsantan with artist Salvador Larroca, recently explained how to pronounce the Wookiee’s name (K-rur! san-tan).

In the comics, Black Krrsantan has a dark history. The disgraced Wookiee departed his home planet only to become a fighter in a gladiator pit. He escaped and became a bounty hunter, working under the employ of Jabba the Hutt and occasionally Darth Vader. Boba Fett and Black Krrsantan also know each other in the comics, having worked together on a few jobs. However, it is unclear whether or not the two characters had encountered each other in the past on The Book of Boba Fett.

The first four episodes of Peacemaker are streaming on HBO Max. The first four episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are streaming on Disney+.