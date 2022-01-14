The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans Are Obsessed With Black Krrsantan

The Book of Boba Fett has released three episodes on Disney+, and fans are already obsessed with one character. Black Krrsantan is a Wookiee and bounty hunter who made his live-action debut last week after originally appearing in Darth Vader #1 seven years ago. The character was a staple in the Doctor Aphra comics, and folks cannot get enough of him. In fact, he’s been a hot topic on Twitter these past couple of weeks.

Kieron Gillen, the Eisner Award-nominated comic book writer who created Black Krrsantan with artist Salvador Larroca, has shared some fun facts about the character since he first showed up on The Book of Boba Fett. Gillen recently explained how to pronounce the Wookiee’s name (K-rur! san-tan), and also shared the character’s hilarious working name (Newbacca). In the comics, Black Krrsantan is a disgraced Wookiee who departs his home planet only to become a fighter in a gladiator pit. After he escapes, he becomes a bounty hunter who works under the employ of Jabba the Hutt and occasionally Darth Vader. Boba Fett and Black Krrsantan also know each other in the comics, but it is currently unclear whether or not the two characters have a history in The Book of Boba Fett.

There are so many great posts about Black Krrsantan online. We’ve seen facts about his comics history, funny memes about his character’s epic fight with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in “Chapter 3,” awesome fan art, and more. You can check out some of the best posts below…

