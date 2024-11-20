If Peacemaker Season 1 Is DCU Canon, So Are These Surprising Characters

James Gunn’s recent confirmation that Peacemaker‘s first season remains canon in the DCU, excluding one scene, opens up fascinating possibilities for the franchise’s future. The series follows Christopher Smith’s (John Cena) adventures after the events of The Suicide Squad, exploring the antihero adventures in a world filled with metahumans. So, the decision to canonize the show validates the existence of numerous DC characters while providing crucial insight into the universe Gunn and Peter Safran are building.

Peacemaker Main Cast Is Now DCU Canon

The most obvious additions to DCU canon are the show’s main characters. In the show, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker worked alongside Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), John Economos (Steve Agee), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) — Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) daughter. Season 1 also featured Judomaster (Nhut Le) as a villain hired to protect the alien species known as Butterflies. However, the Peacemaker character who tells us the most about the state of the DCU is White Dragon (Robert Patrick), Peacemaker’s father.

August “Auggie” Smith, also known as White Dragon, represents one of the DCU’s first confirmed supervillains. As a former vigilante turned white supremacist, his existence suggests a darker history of costumed activity predating the current era. This aligns perfectly with Gunn’s vision of the DCU as a lived-in universe where superhuman activity isn’t a new phenomenon.

Confirmed Justice League Members

Peacemaker’s constant criticism of superheroes reveals several Justice League members are active in the DCU. During his rants about “real heroes,” Smith specifically mentions Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, and The Flash, suggesting these heroes have been operating long enough to become household names.

Gunn’s DCU will start its theatrical run with Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. In addition, Wonder Woman’s homeland, Themyscira, is the setting of the upcoming Paradise Lost TV show. However, Aquaman, The Flash, and Green Arrow have not been confirmed as part of a DCU project. But if Peacemaker knows all their names, abilities, and status as renowned heroes, we can expect to see them further down the line.

The Batman Universe Connection

While arguing against Batman’s effectiveness in crimefighting, Peacemaker reveals that the Dark Knight is active and has a well-established rogues’ gallery. When accused of being a murderer, Peacemaker gets angry and says Batman’s no-kill rule is more damaging to society, as villains such as Riddler and Mad Hatter are put behind bars so that they can escape and wreak havoc in Gotham again.

Edward Nigma, aka Riddler, needs no introduction. The psychopath with a penchant for puzzles has been one of Batman’s most recognizable villains since his comic debut in 1948’s Detective Comics #140. Created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang, Riddler often torments the World’s Greatest Detective with cunning riddles, punishing his failure with the death of innocent people.

As for Jervis Tetch, the Mad Hatter, the villain was created by Bill Finger, Lew Sayre Schwartz, and Bob Kane for 1948’s Batman #49. Using mind-controlling technology, Mad Hatter feeds on his obsession with Alice in Wonderland by performing crimes inspired by the beloved children’s book.

Peacemaker’s throwaway line about Batman’s villains confirms Riddler and Mad Hatter have been active long enough to threaten Gotham more than once. It’s exciting to learn these villains are part of the DCU, but the real revelation is that Batman has been fighting crime for many years. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have built a reputation as someone who allows villains to get out of jail repeatedly.

The DCU D-List

Throughout Peacemaker Season 1, Christopher name-drops several lesser-known heroes, revealing some of the DCU’s weirdest individuals. For starters, we have Darrell Dane, aka Doll Man, who debuted in 1939’s Feature Comics #27 as Quality Comics’ first superhero. Created by Will Eisner, this scientist-turned-superhero can shrink to six inches while maintaining full-sized strength, suggesting size-changing technology has existed in the DCU for years.

Another villain confirmed by Peacemaker is Kite-Man, real name Charles “Chuck” Brown, who first appeared in 1960’s Batman #133 by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang. Despite being widely considered a joke villain, Kite-Man has been spending a lot of time in the spotlight thanks to the Harley Quinn animated series, going as far as getting his spin-off show.

Finally, we have Matter-Eater Lad, a hero with the incredible ability to eat any substance. Born Tenzil Kem on the planet Bismoll, Matter-Eater Lad debuted in 1963’s Adventure Comics #303 by Jerry Siegel and John Forte. In the comic books, Matter-Eater Lad is an alien and a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, elements that can now be incorporated into the DCU.

The Fifth-Dimensional Imp

The show’s most surprising confirmation comes when Peacemaker references Bat-Mite, a fifth-dimensional being who first appeared in 1959’s Detective Comics #267 by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff. This reality-warping imp’s existence validates multiple dimensions within the DCU. Described by Peacemaker as “Batman’s biggest fan from another dimension,” Bat-Mite’s presence suggests the DCU will embrace even its most outlandish concepts, including beings with near-omnipotent powers who meddle in superhero affairs for entertainment.