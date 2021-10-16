DC

Peacemaker Fans React to Vigilante, Compare Him to Deadpool After First Trailer

By

peacemaker-tv-series-vigilante-deadpool-comparisons.jpg

DC FanDome revealed the first look at the Peacemaker series coming to HBO Max next year. As a spinoff of The Suicide Squad movie (and another brainchild of James Gunn) DC fans expected Peacemaker to be violent and zany; however, Gunn’s take on another DC antihero – Vigilante – has fans making some big Deadpool comparisons. Peacemaker’s version of Vigilante (aka Adrian Chase) will be played by Freddie Stroma (Harry Potter, Pitch Perfect), and he certainly seems to be set for a major breakout as a DC fan-favorite character. 

As for the Deadpool comparisons? You can see what the Internet is saying about all that below. But if this happens to be James Gunn’s first audition for one day taking on Marvel’s Deadpool movie franchise… Hey… 

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Reynolds Vibes

Vigilante is giving a lot of DC fans serious Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool vibes. Important distinction. 

Deadpool Vibes

The Deadpool vibes in Peacemaker’s Vigilante seem pretty undeniable. 

So Which Is It?

So… Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool: what is Peacemaker’s Vigilante character going for? You tell us… 

Glad He Survived

Indeed, we were scared when The Suicide Squad (briefly) made it seem like John Cena’s Peacemaker died. Now Vigilante makes us even more glad he made it! 

Too Deadpool

The Deadpool schtick Ryan Reynolds created has been imitated by many  – none of them done as well as Reynolds has with it. Just saying. 

I’m With It

For some fans, there is never ENOUGH Deadpool. 

Need Those Punisher Vibes

There’s already debate erupting in DC fandom about whether Vigilante is supposed to be more like Marvel’s Deadpool or The Punisher. 

The Eagle Lands It

Look, Peacemaker’s Eagle makes anything else this series does A-ok. That’s the tweet. 

Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max in early 2022. 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts