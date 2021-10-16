Peacemaker Fans React to Vigilante, Compare Him to Deadpool After First Trailer

DC FanDome revealed the first look at the Peacemaker series coming to HBO Max next year. As a spinoff of The Suicide Squad movie (and another brainchild of James Gunn) DC fans expected Peacemaker to be violent and zany; however, Gunn’s take on another DC antihero – Vigilante – has fans making some big Deadpool comparisons. Peacemaker’s version of Vigilante (aka Adrian Chase) will be played by Freddie Stroma (Harry Potter, Pitch Perfect), and he certainly seems to be set for a major breakout as a DC fan-favorite character.
As for the Deadpool comparisons? You can see what the Internet is saying about all that below. But if this happens to be James Gunn’s first audition for one day taking on Marvel’s Deadpool movie franchise… Hey…
Videos by ComicBook.com
Ryan Reynolds Vibes
Vigilante is giving Ryan Reynolds as deadpool vibes #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/z57TJ6Mk7p— LEVI💜 is waiting for ETERNALS (@ikarismaximoff) October 16, 2021
Vigilante is giving a lot of DC fans serious Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool vibes. Important distinction.
Deadpool Vibes
Vigilante gives me Deadpool vibes. Really exited to see him.— Spawny (@Spawny_memes) October 16, 2021
The Deadpool vibes in Peacemaker’s Vigilante seem pretty undeniable.
So Which Is It?
Trailer looks great. Vigilante has a Deadpool vibe to him. Or should I say a Ryan Reynolds vibe https://t.co/EhvsaAMY6A— Sinbad (@loveiceprincesz) October 16, 2021
So… Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool: what is Peacemaker’s Vigilante character going for? You tell us…
Glad He Survived
John Cena is back, Vigilante is channeling Deadpool, and there's plenty of James Gunn humor.— 'Crawler Rengel (@Charles_Rengel) October 16, 2021
I'm glad #Peacemaker survived Corto Maltese. https://t.co/wIWWlzLfGW
Indeed, we were scared when The Suicide Squad (briefly) made it seem like John Cena’s Peacemaker died. Now Vigilante makes us even more glad he made it!
Too Deadpool
#DCFanDome #Peacemaker looks fun and I like the action portions shown to us.— Daniel | BLM (@DanRemnant) October 16, 2021
Love the suit of Vigilante but his manner of speech reminds me a a bit too much of Deadpool (Seriously, he sounds just like Ryan Reynolds)
The Deadpool schtick Ryan Reynolds created has been imitated by many – none of them done as well as Reynolds has with it. Just saying.
I’m With It
Bruh is Vigilante basically gonna be Deadpool? Cause I'm with it— Miketober's Own Ra'sta al Ghul (@geniusane) October 16, 2021
For some fans, there is never ENOUGH Deadpool.
Need Those Punisher Vibes
OMG! Not sure how I feel about their characterization of Vigilante, they might be trying too hard to make him play like Deadpool, when he's really DC's version of the Punisher. But we'll see how it is on January 13th, 2022! https://t.co/j4Eb18DkjL— Jack T. Chance (@JackTChance0017) October 16, 2021
There’s already debate erupting in DC fandom about whether Vigilante is supposed to be more like Marvel’s Deadpool or The Punisher.
The Eagle Lands It
A CGI eagle hugs John Cena and Vigilante is giving off major Deadpool vibes. Yeah I’m excited as hell for #Peacemaker when it drops— Ben Wasserman (@beemerw21) October 16, 2021
Look, Peacemaker’s Eagle makes anything else this series does A-ok. That’s the tweet.
Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max in early 2022.