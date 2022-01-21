Peacemaker: Watch John Cena Read Mean Tweets in Character

Peacemaker just released its fourth episode on HBO Max, and folks are loving James Gunn’s newest entry to the DECU. In fact, the show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.” However, not everyone is thrilled about Peacemaker being the character from The Suicide Squad to get his own show. Thankfully, John Cena is a good sport, and recently did a hilarious video reading mean tweets.

“Peacemaker responds to your mean tweets #Peacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. Watch Cena defend Peacemaker’s choice to kill Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad and tell people to watch their language in the post below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1484588610062008327?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker also includes The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Episode 1 of Peacemaker ends with the character’s first hookup in years when he meets barfly Annie Sturphausen (Crystal Mudry), causing Cena to perform a postcoital dance in his underwear while “I Don’t Love You Anymore” by The Quireboys. In an interview with Polygon, Gunn revealed Cena performed his half-naked dance number on his first day on set.

“I think that some of the rock ‘n’ roll stuff that he’s into has actually been a more positive influence on him than, say, his father has been,” Gunn said of Smith’s white supremacist father “Auggie” Smith (Robert Patrick). Dancing with Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) in The Suicide Squad is “the only moment he’s happy in the entire movie,” and in Peacemaker, music is “just a part of the story, it’s a part of who the character is […] I think that it’s just a part of his sort of secret joy that he has with him, you know, that he only practices by himself, for the most part, his relationship to music is a very private thing.”

The first four episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.