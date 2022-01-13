TV Shows

Peacemaker Fans React to John Cena’s Super NSFW Scenes

By

James Gunn’s Peacemaker TV series is now streaming on HBO Max and it is every bit as wild as The Suicide Squad movie it was spun off from. (WARNING: SPOILERS for the Peacemaker Episode 1 Follow!) The climactic moment (pun intended) of The Peacemaker premiere episode sees Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) finally get laid for the first time in the years since he’s been in prison and serving on Task Force X. Unfortunately, the romantic encounter doesn’t end well (to say the least) – and it’s not the last time things get raunchy in the first three episodes HBO Max released! 

 DC fans are freaking out pretty hard about getting hardcore sex scenes (and butt-naked John Cena) in the DCEU. See for yourself why Peacemaker’s sex scenes have fans going off!

DO NOT WATCH WITH PARENTS

These poor kids… Yikes! #AwkwardMoment

Sexy Snyderverse

Is Peacemaker technically even considered a Snyderverse product (as opposed to “Gunnverse”?) Well, if a sex scene like this belongs anywhere… 

They’re Doing The Sex!

The #Phrasing on this one is priceless. 

Do We Need All The SEX?!

Bro… did you even watch The Suicide Squad??? You didn’t know we were going there? Really? Ok…

We CAN See You!

Oh Mr. Cena, we can see you – from every single angle. And we can’t look away. 

Don’t Wanna See It!

Oh… maybe not EVERYONE was thrilled with this Peacemaker moment… 

So HBO

Yup. Peacemaker is an HBO Maxxx Original for sure. 

