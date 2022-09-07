Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler Reveals Season 3 Trailer

HBO Max has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. The series, which follows the adventures of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) long before his time working with Batman, originally aired on EPIX but is making the jump to HBO Max for this third season — a season which sees a bit of a title shift, as it had previously simply been titled Pennyworth. As you can check out in the new trailer below, the third season will see Alfred dealing with a new threat in the form of a psychokinetic drug that seems to make those who use it susceptible to mind control with terrifying results.

According to the previously released synopsis, the season will also see the series take a bit of a time jump from the second season and will usher in the age of superheroes as well as supervillains. Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler is set to run for 10 episodes and will premiere on Thursday, October 6th with three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released one episode weekly.

"Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains."

Executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. The series is officially described as "this DC origin story follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who's not yet Bruce's billionaire father."

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler returns for Season 3 on October 6th. The first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on HBO Max.

Are you looking forward to the third season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler? What do you think of the season trailer and the series' updated title? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!