‘Pennyworth’ TV Series Currently Casting for a Young Alfred

It looks like one of the newest DC Comics-inspired television series is currently on the hunt for their leading man.

Geeks WorldWide recently uncovered new audition tapes for Pennyworth, the upcoming live-action television series coming from Epix. The tapes, which have since been set to private, show British actor Tom Brittney (Outlander, UnREAL) auditioning for the part of a young Alfred Pennyworth.

This incarnation of Alfred is “very much a self-centered young man”, who would reportedly “rather make fun of British high society than be a part of it”. The tapes themselves reportedly give an interesting idea of the series plot, as Alfred is ordered by some villain to infiltrate the Wayne household and abduct a young Thomas Wayne.

These details line up pretty well with what we already know about Pennyworth, as the series is expected to follow a young Alfred forming a secret company and joining forces with Thomas Wayne.

Pennyworth has been in various stages of development since 2016, but was given a 10-episode straight-to-series order in May of this year. The series is produced by Gotham boss Bruno Heller, along with co-executive producer Danny Cannon.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” Epix president Michael Wright said when the series was first announced. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny — along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon — on this fantastic origin story.

“Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on Pennyworth are thrilled to be on the Epix slate,” Heller and Cannon said in a joint statement.

Even with these audition tapes, it’s currently unknown who will play the series’ titular character, who most recently has been portrayed by Sean Pertwee on Gotham and Jeremy Irons in the DC Extended Universe. But with Pennyworth expected to enter production in the coming months, we might begin to find out casting sooner than later.

Pennyworth does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.