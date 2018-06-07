Peter Jackson Denies Involvement With DC Comics Movie Or ‘Lord of the Ring’s TV Series

Peter Jackson was recently rumored to be a part of several projects, including a Lord of the Rings related one and a mysterious DC project, and the director decided to set the record straight.

The rumor popped up last month and said that Jackson was considering a DC project, though it didn’t mention which DC project or character it would center around. It also mentioned a possible return to Lord of the Rings in regards to Amazon’s upcoming TV series, and the director addressed those rumors head on to Allocine.

The first topic he addressed was the Amazon Lord of the Rings television series. “I’m not involved at all with the Lord of the Rings series, I understand my name can be quoted, but nothing is happening with me on this project,” Jackson said.

Jackson then referred to the mysterious DC project, but it turns out there’s nothing behind that either. It also seems Jackson is really not a fan of comics in general, and adapting one is not a priority.

“It’s not true, I have not had any discussions about it, I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read it, and so it’s not me,” Jackson said. “I’m not particularly interested in adapting one to the cinema, it’s not true at all. A DC film and the series Lord of the Rings, it’s done without me, but I’m happy. I have plenty of other projects that take up my time!”

Up next for Jackson is to finally debut Mortal Engines, and you can find the official description below.

“Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future.

Mortal Engines is the startling, new epic adventure directed by Oscar-winning visual-effects artist Christian Rivers (King Kong). Joining Rivers are The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies three-time Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, who have penned the screenplay. The Universal and MRC adaptation is from the award-winning book series by Philip Reeve, published in 2001 by Scholastic.”

Mortal Engines lands in theaters on December 14. As for the Lord of the Rings TV series, no release date has been released.