‘Titans’ Fans React to New Starfire and Raven Costumes

Audiences’ first looks at Starfire and Raven in Titans left many fans underwhelmed, as they didn’t appear in outfits that resembled their comic book counterparts. While viewers are still waiting to see their new looks in action on the series itself, a behind-the-scenes look at the show offered our first glimpses at more comics-accurate ensembles, which won over most fans.

As is the case with many initial adaptations of superheroes, characters go through transitional periods where they first disguise their identities in makeshift outfits before fully embracing more iconic looks, with Titans being no different. It’s unclear when exactly we’ll see the costumes debut in all their glory on the show itself, but first looks are drawing much more positive reactions than the more realistic interpretations of the characters we’ve seen so far.

Absolutely Loved It

I have to admit, I was on Starfire’s look from Titans at first but after THAT scene I absolutely loved it.

This costume, on the other hand, already looks WAY better and with her CGI…❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/O20Hv46CyL — •AquaMax?• #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@SupesBatsy) October 16, 2018

THANK YOU

RAVENS COSTUME YES KORYS NEW WIG YES THANK YOU — spooky cella ?? (@alohacella) October 17, 2018

There’s Still Hope

The leaked outfit for Raven in Titans resembles her Jimenez Rebirth design but I can tell it’s not “it” since she’s the only one in “costume”, there’s still hope for a final hero design.



Her ajna chakra makes a debut tho! — ?Dracula in the streets, Wolfman in the sheets? (@KingFarron) October 17, 2018

A Bit Weird

That official costume for Raven in Titans looks a bit weird. — Taylor Pechter (@TheInspecter) October 17, 2018

Saying This For Months

Wow so Starfire eventually goes to her original hair it is almost like some people have been saying this for months and no one listened wow #Titans — ?Spooky DC stan ? (@Supbtch85) October 17, 2018

Getting a Headache

DC “Fans”: we wanted a comic book accurate #Starfire even if she’s not orange!



*DC Universe releases a BTS video with #Starfire wearing a comic book accurate costume*



DC “Fans”: that’s not comic book accurate! She’s not orange. She looks like lava girl. #Titans pic.twitter.com/kz6akqaYeS — The Nerdy Basement ? AnimeNYC (@nerdy_basement) October 17, 2018

A Little Late

So we’ve seen the new @DCUTitans costumes for starfire and raven but it would have been a good idea for @DCComics to drop them when Anna Diop was getting a lot of hate — Elliot Robinson (@robinsonwood01) October 17, 2018

Equality

imma be honest i think i was mostly upset because i felt like starfire’s costume was the worst out of all of them lol, now even though her costume isn’t all that (i’ve seen edits of anna in cuter starfire fits) it’s on equal par w/ everyone else’s costumes so it’s fine pic.twitter.com/hY6TM7zYIO — + + (@hifoppo) October 17, 2018

A Step Up

This is a step up from the outfit Starfire is wearing now but…mama…someone PLEASE fire the costume designer for this show pic.twitter.com/mlzTYlMAdS — ISΔΙΔH (@VexingNygma) October 17, 2018

