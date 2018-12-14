‘Titans’ Fans React to New Starfire and Raven Costumes

Audiences’ first looks at Starfire and Raven in Titans left many fans underwhelmed, as they didn’t appear in outfits that resembled their comic book counterparts. While viewers are still waiting to see their new looks in action on the series itself, a behind-the-scenes look at the show offered our first glimpses at more comics-accurate ensembles, which won over most fans.
As is the case with many initial adaptations of superheroes, characters go through transitional periods where they first disguise their identities in makeshift outfits before fully embracing more iconic looks, with Titans being no different. It’s unclear when exactly we’ll see the costumes debut in all their glory on the show itself, but first looks are drawing much more positive reactions than the more realistic interpretations of the characters we’ve seen so far.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Starfire and Raven’s new looks in Titans!
Absolutely Loved It
I have to admit, I was on Starfire’s look from Titans at first but after THAT scene I absolutely loved it.— •AquaMax?• #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@SupesBatsy) October 16, 2018
This costume, on the other hand, already looks WAY better and with her CGI…❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/O20Hv46CyL
THANK YOU
RAVENS COSTUME YES KORYS NEW WIG YES THANK YOU— spooky cella ?? (@alohacella) October 17, 2018
There’s Still Hope
The leaked outfit for Raven in Titans resembles her Jimenez Rebirth design but I can tell it’s not “it” since she’s the only one in “costume”, there’s still hope for a final hero design.— ?Dracula in the streets, Wolfman in the sheets? (@KingFarron) October 17, 2018
Her ajna chakra makes a debut tho!
A Bit Weird
That official costume for Raven in Titans looks a bit weird.— Taylor Pechter (@TheInspecter) October 17, 2018
Saying This For Months
Wow so Starfire eventually goes to her original hair it is almost like some people have been saying this for months and no one listened wow #Titans— ?Spooky DC stan ? (@Supbtch85) October 17, 2018
Getting a Headache
DC “Fans”: we wanted a comic book accurate #Starfire even if she’s not orange!— The Nerdy Basement ? AnimeNYC (@nerdy_basement) October 17, 2018
*DC Universe releases a BTS video with #Starfire wearing a comic book accurate costume*
DC “Fans”: that’s not comic book accurate! She’s not orange. She looks like lava girl. #Titans pic.twitter.com/kz6akqaYeS
A Little Late
So we’ve seen the new @DCUTitans costumes for starfire and raven but it would have been a good idea for @DCComics to drop them when Anna Diop was getting a lot of hate— Elliot Robinson (@robinsonwood01) October 17, 2018
Equality
imma be honest i think i was mostly upset because i felt like starfire’s costume was the worst out of all of them lol, now even though her costume isn’t all that (i’ve seen edits of anna in cuter starfire fits) it’s on equal par w/ everyone else’s costumes so it’s fine pic.twitter.com/hY6TM7zYIO— + + (@hifoppo) October 17, 2018
A Step Up
This is a step up from the outfit Starfire is wearing now but…mama…someone PLEASE fire the costume designer for this show pic.twitter.com/mlzTYlMAdS— ISΔΙΔH (@VexingNygma) October 17, 2018
Focusing on Starfire
yall just can’t seem to admit it just looks cheaply made and no consideration went into their costumes, but y’all only bring up starfire— jackson dont read my profile (@daddyjiaer) October 17, 2018