Regal Unveils Exclusive Collectible Joker Poster

Joker keeps on attracting attention ahead of it’s October release over concerns about the content of the film. But, Regal Cinemas is still putting out new posters for the movie, as Joker looks to be an experience that most of the movie-going public will be talking about for the entire month. This poster will only be available as a part of Regal’s reward points system.

For 1,500 Regal Credits, you can take home a Joker – 13″ x 19″ Exclusive Numbered Art Print of your very own. The print is handsome if you like the muted nature of the film’s color palette and the down to earth aesthetic that Todd Phillips is shooting for with Joker. In recent days, it has felt like a poster from this film might end up being a collector’s item for fans because of the many different directions the reaction to this movie could go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get this 13″ x 19″ Regal-exclusive numbered art print from #JokerMovie in the Regal Rewards Center today! — Regal (@RegalMovies) September 25, 2019

Concern from various media outlets and fans have been steadily piling up as more of the movie has been shown. Joker‘s director, Todd Phillips has basically gone on the record to distance his project from any real-life violence. He thinks Joker is getting a bad wrap, and even went so far as to blame a lot of the vitriol on outrage culture. Phillips told The Wrap that he feels like the discourse reminds him of the “far-right.”

“I think it’s because outrage is a commodity, I think it’s something that has been a commodity for a while,” Phillips explained. “What’s outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far left can sound like the far right when it suits their agenda. It’s been really eye-opening for me.”

Phillips has the right to state his opinion on the matter, but that will not abdicate him from taking some heat when presenting this challenging text to audiences. Warner Bros. recently released a statement in response to a letter they received from a group of survivors from the Aurora movie theater shooting in 2012. The company argues that it condemns gun violence, and hopes that this film will inspire conversation about other themes in the film.

“Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic,” a representative from Warner Bros. said in a statement this week. “At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”

Like it or not, the conversation will continue onward. So, get comfortable because we’re still days away from that opening weekend when people will have the actual movie to debate instead of ideas around what they think it will be.