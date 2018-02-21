‘Riverdale,’ ‘iZombie,’ and Arrowverse Synopses for the Week of March 5 Released

The CW has released the official synopses for its programs airing on the week of March 5, 2018 — including new episodes of Riverdale, iZombie, and various shows set in the network’s shared DC Universe.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow kicks off the week with “No Country For Old Dads,” followed by an iZombie episode titled “Blue Bloody.” Tuesday, The Flash will air “Enter Flashtime.” Wednesday, Riverdale returns with “Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes.” Then on Thursday, Roy Harper returns to Arrow in “Doppelganger.”

A new episode of Black Lightning, titled “Equinox: The Book of Fate,” will air on March 6, but no further information is yet available about that episode.

Equinox is the name of two different villains and a hero in the DC Universe, but none of them are particularly tied to Black Lightning, so it is difficult to know whether they might be introducing another super-powered character, or just using the word to mean something else.

You can check the synopses out below.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: No Country For Old Dads

TEAMWORK — When Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhrk (guest star Courtney Ford) take Ray hostage they force him to try and fix the Fire Totem, but Ray (Brandon Routh) tries to use the power struggle between them to his advantage.

Ray and Nora find themselves working together in 1960’s East Germany in order to fix the totem, but soon come face to face with a younger and deadlier version of Damien Dahrk.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) seems to be taking positive steps in her personal life.

Dominc Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Keiynan Lonsdale also star.

Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

iZombie: Blue Bloody

THE STRUGGLE IS REAL — It’s a real-life game of clue for Liv (Rose McIver) after she eats the brains of a despicable dowager and must determine which one of her disgruntled servants killed her.

Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon, “The 100”) are struggling to maintain a healthy relationship. Meanwhile, circumstances place Major (Robert Buckley) and Liv in opposition to one another.

Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star.

Michael Fields directed the episode written by Dean Lorey.

The Flash: Enter Flashtime

JESSE QUICK AND JAY GARRICK TEAM UP WITH THE FLASH — When a nuclear bomb detonates in downtown Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin), Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) and Jay Garrick (guest star John Wesley Shipp) slow down time by entering Flashtime.

As everyone in the city is frozen, the three speedsters push themselves to the breaking point to save the city and everyone in it.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Sterling Gates.

Riverdale: Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes

A WEEKEND ESCAPE AT THE LAKE HOUSE – When Hiram (Mark Consuelos) suggests that Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) head up to their lake house for the weekend, Veronica decides to invite Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to join them.

Determined to uncover Hiram’s plans for Riverdale, Jughead uses his time at the lake house to press Veronica about what she may know.

Back in Riverdale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising connection with an unlikely friend, while Josie (Ashleigh Murray) lands in hot water after revealing a secret to Kevin (Casey Cott).

Skeet Ulrich also stars. David Katzenberg directed the episode written by Ross Maxwell.

Arrow: Doppelganger

ROY HARPER RETURNS — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (Willa Holland) are shocked to hear that Roy Harper (guest star Colton Haynes) is back in Star City.

However, when they discover the circumstances of Roy’s return, Oliver and Thea realize that Roy is in trouble and jump in to save him.

Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) makes a shocking decision.

Kristin Windell directed the episode with story by Christos Gage & Ruth Fletcher Gage and teleplay by Speed Weed.

