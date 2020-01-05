Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Gets Married

Congratulations are in order for Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan after she got married today. She tied the knot with professional baseball player Michael Kopeck. The ceremony at Walton House in Homestead, Florida had a couple of members of the Riverdale cast in attendance. Madeline Putsch, Drew Tanner, and Skeet Ulrich were representing for The CW megabit. All 40 guests in attendance got serenaded by “Truly Madly Deeply” by Yoke Lore. It was a very nice scene with a tropical twist down in the southern state, and this whole day is one that the actress and her family won’t ever forget.

When talking with E! News, the Riverdale star said, “We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

The couple was engaged during Fourth of July weekend of last year. A romance born on Instagram, the couple have been vocal about how perfect for each other on social media. Her message about the bachelorette party above shows just how excited they were for the big day. The ceremony absolutely solidifies this notion and the actress told E!, “If it wasn’t for social media, we would have never known each other. Thank you IG and Twitter for my husband.”