Jaden Smith Has Very Strong Opinions About Robert Pattinson’s Batman

There has yet to be a photo of Robert Pattinson as Warner Bros. and DC’s new Batman, nor has his highly-anticipated movie even gone into production. The former Twilight star has simply been given the role, and he’s already one of the more divisive Batman actors in history. Most fans you’ll speak to are pretty excited to see what Pattinson brings to the cape and cowl. Other groups immediately started petitions and campaigns online to have him removed from the role immediately. There are people on all ends of the Battinson support spectrum, but none seem as passionate about their opinion as actor and musician Jaden Smith.

The son of iconic actor Will Smith, Jaden has been making a name for himself with his solo music career. He’s also made no effort to hide the fact that he’s absolutely in love with Batman. Smith not only dressed up in a white Batman suit to attend prom, but even released a song named after the Caped Crusader.

When it comes to Batman, Smith’s adoration knows no bounds, so he clearly had some thoughts about the Pattinson casting. During a recent interview with The Rolling Stone, Smith was asked for his opinion on the decision to hire Pattinson to patrol Gotham City in the next Batman movie, and he shared some very strong feelings.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t even know what to say,” Smith began. “Amazing things are happening every day that you don’t even know. I don’t even know. I’m at a loss for words with how excited I am for him. It has to happen. It has to fucking happen. He will be the best Batman. I’m losing my fucking shit.”

It’s safe to say that Jaden Smith really digs the idea of Pattinson playing Batman. Whether or not he will be able to write some original music for the new movie remains to be seen.

Pattinson will star as Bruce Wayne in a trilogy of films for director Matt Reeves, the first of which is reportedly titled The Batman. It’s currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.