Dakota Fanning Thinks Her Twilight Co-Star Robert Pattinson as Batman Is Awesome

In recent days, the Internet has really become fond of the idea of Robert Pattinson potentially starring in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While reports indicate that Pattinson playing the part might not be completely finalized yet, it sounds like an ever-growing number of people are on board with the possibility — including one of the actor’s Twilight franchise co-stars. In a recent interview with Variety, fellow Twilight alum Dakota Fanning was asked about the news of Pattinson possibly playing the Caped Crusader.

“I think it’s awesome.” Fanning, who played New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 villain Jane, revealed. “I love Rob, and he’s great, and he’s great in whatever he does.”

If Pattinson does get cast in The Batman, the film would see him play a younger Bruce Wayne as he investigates a mystery in Gotham. While the film is still a ways out from being released, recent reports indicate that it will also feature appearances by iconic DC villains Penguin and Catwoman as well, and that it will fill a unique pocket in the DC Films world.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.