Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Confirms First Streaming Release Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s special movie all about Satoru Gojo has locked in its first streaming release date as the anime is now in the works on its fourth season. Jujutsu Kaisen has had a big year so far as it made its return to screens with its highly anticipated third season, and adapted the first half of the Culling Game arc. It was some of the most intense action of the series so far, but there was a distinct lack of Gojo since he’s been taken off the board during the Shibuya Incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie made its debut last year as a special compilation of the Gojo’s Past saga seen in the second season, and even included some brand new footage for the occasion. Now it’s been announced that the film will be streaming across various platforms in Japan beginning on May 30th, which could tease that an international streaming release for the film could be in the works for later this year as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Movie Gets Streaming Release in Japan

TOHO Animation

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie first released across theaters in Japan last year, and hit North America later that Summer. Taking the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs seen in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season, the film showcased a much different version of the Gojo’s Past saga than seen in the TV series. Not only was it a more streamlined version of the arc, but it also included some brand new materials that weren’t seen in the original TV anime either. So there was plenty of incentive for fans to check it out.

This arc focuses on a major mission in Satoru Gojo’s past as he and Suguru Geto had to escort a very important person. But when attacked by Toji Fushiguro, this ends up being a mission that changes their lives forever. It’s what ultimately sets them on their colliding paths in the future, and what fans see play out in the future events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film and the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime series. With its streaming launch in Japan, international fans might get to see it for themselves on streaming platforms in the future too.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing. Titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2, this new season will be picking up right from where the third season came to an end. The third season left things off on a massive cliffhanger, and there are some big battles from Gege Akutami’s original manga version of the arc that the anime has yet to adapt. Fans can expect some big things to come in the future.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is likely going to set the stage for the grand finale of the anime franchise overall given that the Culling Game is the penultimate arc of Gege Akutami’s original series. There is going to be even more chaos before it’s all over, so make sure to catch up with it all streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!