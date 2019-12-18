Robert Pattinson’s Life Cast In Batman Cowl Goes Viral

It’s probably going to be a little bit before we see Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight, which will happen when Matt Reeves long-awaited Batman movie finally hits screens. While we have to wait a while to see what he ultimately looks like in the part, sculptor and prop maker @ReevzFX managed to get ahold of Pattinson’s face cast from a previous film, and they paired that cast with a Batman cowl. The results of that pairing are impressive, to say the least, and if you wanted an idea of what Pattinson will like underneath the iconic cowl, look no further.

The cowl itself is and the costume, in general, is very much classic Batman, with a blue cowl and the grey bodysuit. As you can see, Pattinson’s chin seems like a perfect fit for the hero, and as some noted in the comments, fans are getting an Arkham Asylum type vibe from the combination.

If that’s what it ends up being, no one would say that’s a bad thing, and you can check out the Pattinson Batman below.

Since it’s going to be a bit before we see the new #batsuit, I figured I would throw some paint on the lower half of my Pattinson cast, put it under the cowl and turned off the lights 🦇🌙 #batman #thebatman #battinson #dccomics #RobertPattinson #battinson pic.twitter.com/PJPtecLln5 — ReevzFX 🤘🏻🎨🦇 (@ReevzFX) December 18, 2019

As for how @ReevzFX got the cast, he chalks it up to having friends in the SPFX business, and thanks to his work we’re now even more curious to see what Pattinson looks like in the official cape and cowl.

We’re still unsure about what the newest iteration of Batman will look like, regarding the costume at least. Christian Bale’s Batman went with the black and gold color scheme and a more militaristic and heavily armored costume. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’s Batman (played by Ben Affleck) went the other direction, going back to a costume that was made of an armored but more clothing like material, featuring the grey and black color scheme.

If Reeves wanted to really switch things up, it would be good to go with the blue and grey costume, which would immediately set his Batman apart just on look alone. It would also go right in hand with the more colorful costumes in the current day DC film universe, a group that includes Shazam, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman.

