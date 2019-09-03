Robert Pattinson Describes Putting On The Batsuit For The First Time

Robert Pattinson will be the next Batman after being cast in Matt Reeves‘ new The Batman project, and Pattinson not only remembers the moment he got the call about getting the part but also remembers the first time he put the suit on. In a new interview with Variety, he reveals that the final audition for the role was when he got to try the suit on for the first time, an audition he did after flying back to L.A. after a screening of The Lighthouse, which he got a standing ovation for.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson says. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” Pattinson said. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

While Pattinson knew how he wanted to play the character of Batman, he did say he had to adapt to doing what he planned out in that suit, which comes with its own challenges.

“You’re trying to think of the way to balance, how to bring something new to it and not want to scare people off,” Pattinson sid. “And work in the confines of the costume.”

He would get the part officially a few days later, and when he finally got the call from Matt Reeves he was on the set of his new project with Christopher Nolan, which worked out perfectly.

“I was absolutely relieved when Matt called,” Pattinson said. “It’s so bizarre,” he says. “I was like, ‘What a coincidence this is happening. It’s absolutely crazy.”

He didn’t miss the chance to talk Batman with Nolan either. “I was talking about things to do with the Batsuit,” Pattinson said. “How to get more movements in it.”

DC fans are excited to get a look at the new version of the Batsuit, and hopefully, we don’t have to wait too much longer to actually see it in action.