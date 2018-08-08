Here’s What Ruby Rose Could Look Like In Costume As Batwoman

The CW has its Batwoman, and thanks to BossLogic we have an idea of what she could look like in the role.

Ruby Rose was recently cast as the CW DC-Verse’s Batwoman, who will debut in the upcoming crossover between Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. Artist BossLogic decided to take a stab at creating what she could look like in the costume, and if this is what we end up getting on screen no one will be mad in the slightest.

The suit mirrors the gorgeous costume seen in the comics, with full black and red color scheme as well as Kate Kane’s signature long red hair. In the comics, the hair is actually part of the cowl itself, as Kane has a shorter cropped haircut underneath, so it will be interesting to see if they keep that element for the show.

“Soon! #arrowverse @rubyrose #batwoman @TheCW”

The character has been a fan favorite in the comics and ironically debuted there much like she will on The CW. She first surfaced in the 52 weekly series (specifically Week #7) and once fans saw her costume they couldn’t get enough. It wouldn’t be until Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams III’s run on the character though that she would really gain a foundation, as the duo filled out the character’s history with some gorgeous visuals to boot.

Since then the character of Kate Kane has been an important part of the DCU, most recently playing a big role in leading Batman’s newest team of Gotham protectors in Detective Comics as well as holding down her own solo series.

In the CW-verse she will first debut in the upcoming crossover episode, which will lead to her very own series, at least if the pilot’s picked up. Supposedly DC and CW could have a pilot ready to go as soon as midseason, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Rose’s Batwoman will really get Gotham all to herself, as that area of the DC universe hasn’t truly been explored on the CW. Sure other facets of Gotham have made their way onto other shows (Ra’s al Ghul, for instance, being such a big part of Arrow) and there have been hints of the broader Batman universe, but overall CW has kept that separate. Now Batwoman really gets to explore that world, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store.