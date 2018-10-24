Ryan Reynolds Has Epic Reply About Green Lantern Truck

Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to taking pot shots at his part in 2011’s Green Lantern, but his latest jab brought in his Deadpool 2 co-star Josh Brolin for good measure.

A fan tagged Reynolds in a photo of a pickup truck with a custom paint job, and it happened to feature his version of Green Lantern as well as a recreation of Iron Man and War Machine from Iron Man 2. Joey Paz wrote, “@VancityReynolds saw this and thought u would be thrilled 🙄”.

Reynolds didn’t miss a beat and even got Brolin in on the action by replying “Josh Brolin can drive whatever the hell he likes. It’s not for us to decide.”

@VancityReynolds saw this and thought u would be thrilled 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JsCCm1Dhdn — Joey Paz (@youseethefight) October 22, 2018

Like Reynolds, Brolin has appeared in both Marvel and DC films, but as Reynolds has shared previously, he wanted Deadpool to happen more, so much so that he called Fox to make sure Deadpool wasn’t happening before he took Green Lantern.

“I quickly called the executive I knew at Fox who had Deadpool and I said, ‘Look, I am standing at the altar right now, and I’m about to say “I do” to someone else,” Reynolds told THR. “I will walk away from this if you even think that you can make a Deadpool movie with me.’ And he said, ‘Unfortunately, no, I don’t think that that’s gonna happen.’ So I went off and did Green Lantern.”

“The weird plot twist was, somehow, some way, Deadpool got reinvigorated at Fox while [Green Lantern] was happening. … What a lot of people don’t know is [writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick] flew to New Orleans and, while I was shooting Green Lantern, we were actually all together writing Deadpool.” Reynolds said, “We were breaking the story of the original Deadpool movie in a house that was being paid for by Green Lantern’s dime.” All the while, Reynolds worried that he might never be allowed to play Deadpool, even if the film moved forward, now that he had hitched his wagon to Green Lantern. “I thought, ‘If Green Lantern is a huge hit, they’re never gonna accept me as both, and if Green Lantern is a huge failure — which it ended up being — they’re never going to hire me.’”

The good news is that did not turn out to be the case, and Deadpool became a box office sensation, resulting in a sequel with Brolin and a new X-Force movie, which will reteam Reynolds with Brolin and Zazie Beetz.