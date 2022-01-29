Ryan Reynolds Spots his Gin Brand in DC’s Peacemaker





Peacemaker has a crossover with Ryan Reynolds’ gin brand in the latest episode. While John Cena’s character is making that awful drink near the end of the episode, you can clearly see a bottle of Aviation Gin. Reynolds had some fun with the realization of Twitter, one of his coworkers at Maximum Effort said that this meant the Gin Riblet was cannon in the DC Comics universe. For those wondering, the Gin Riblet is made up of 4 ounces of Tomato Juice, 1/2 ounce of BBQ sauce, a squeeze of lemon, and 1 1/2 ounces of Aviation Gin. (So, a very tangy Bloody Mary.) James Gunn saw all of this unfolding on Twitter and brought his own confirmation. MCU and DC fans alike were having a good chuckle about the small detail. Check out the screen grab down below.

Adweek approached Reynolds last year to talk about how Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile commercials end up so relevant. The Deadpool star claims that they have to be aware of the online discourse and choose the right moment to get involved. You can’t just jump on every meme out there.

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” Reynolds explained. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” he continued. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

