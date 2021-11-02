Ryan Reynolds Crafts Perfect Drink to Go With the McRib, the Gin Riblet

Ryan Reynolds just made the perfect cocktail to pair with the McRib. While McDonalds is celebrating the release of the iconic sandwich, the Deadpool star is giving adults something to wash it down with. Now, the Gin Riblet is composed of 4 ounces of Tomato Juice, 1/2 ounce of BBQ sauce, a squeeze of lemon, and 1 1/2 ounces of Aviation Gin. That’s basically a bloody mary with some tangy flair, but not nearly as dreadful as one would think upon first blush. McDonalds took notice of the video and posted a response on Twitter. Reynolds asked for Grimace to be reinstated and it would seem that someone running the social accounts for the brand agreed. That picture of the mascot down below will serve as nightmare fuel for future generations. It’s all just so bizarre and perfectly 2021. Check out the video itself right here.

Last year, Adweek asked the Marvel star about how his Aviation and Mint Mobile spots managed to capture the public consciousness. In his opinion, it’s all about picking your spots and not responding to every single social media craze.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” Reynolds explained. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

https://twitter.com/McDonalds/status/1455578425998168067?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” he continued. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

Would you drink the McRib cocktail? Let us know down in the comments!