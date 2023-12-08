Sean Gunn Cast as Maxwell Lord in James Gunn's DCU

The DCU has added another major character that will appear on the big screen with Sean Gunn set to star as Maxwell Lord. Deadline brings word that Sean, James Gunn's brother, has been tapped for the part that was previously played by Pedro Pascal on the big screen in Wonder Woman 1984. What's unclear about Sean Gunn taking on the role of Maxwell Lord is where he will appear as the character. According to the trade, it's uncertain if Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord will appear in the upcoming Superman: Legacy but they note that he "will be referenced in the background" of the movie and will appear later in the DCU.

Sean Gunn taking on the role of Maxwell Lord gives him a unique place in the DCU as it marks his third role in the new shared universe. Prior to be taking on role of Maxwell Lord, Sean Gunn was confirmed to reprise his The Suicide Squad role of Weasel for the Creature Commandos animated series in addition to voicing another character on the team, G.I. Robot. When James Gunn and Peter Safran first confirmed their plans for the DCU earlier this year it came with the reveal that actors will play their parts across live-action and animation, meaning Sean Gunn could very well appear as all three in any iteration of the DCU.

"What we're doing with the DCU is we're having animation tied directly into live-action – television, and movies, and games, all intertwined within the same universe," Gunn said. "We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in [Creature Commandos] as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast."

In the pages of DC Comics, Maxwell Lord began as a businessman and philanthropist, who wanted to bring the Justice League under his control. He does this by establishing a new Justice League with the blessing of the U.N. Though he seemed to have a heroic streak in him with good intentions at first, Lord would later make a heel turn and become not only a villain for the Justice League but Wonder Woman in particular.

Creature Commandos isn't the only television show announced for the DCU, with others confirmed to be in development including Lanterns, a Green Lantern-focused series; Paradise Lost, a Game of Thrones-esque series set on Themyscira; Booster Gold, a comedy featuring the DC hero; and Waller, a series based on Viola Davis' take on Amanda Waller. The feature films confirmed for the DCU's Chapter 1 include Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold (featuring the DCU's version of Batman, separate from Robert Pattinson's The Batman), Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. Considering Maxwell Lord's extensive place in the DCU, he could very well appear in any of these titles.