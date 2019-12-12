Shazam 2 Finally Gets a Release Date

Some fans were disappointed this week when DC and Warner Bros. announced release dates for a few different movies, but the sequel to Shazam! was nowhere to be found. The Zachary Levi-starring film won over the hearts of critics and audiences that saw it, but didn’t quite light the box office on fire. Still, based on its warm reception and the announcement of the Black Adam spinoff film, Shazam! 2 seemed like a sure thing. Now, that finally looks to be the case.

On Thursday afternoon, news broke that Shazam! 2 was given a release date by Warner Bros., though fans still have a little while to wait before they see what’s next for Levi’s franchise. The new film is set to arrive on April 1, 2022.

People initially thought that the Shazam sequel had been announced at CCXP in Brazil this past week, because one report had announced just that. However, sources at the convention quickly debunked the report, leaving a Shazam sequel totally off the board.

As Levi suggested earlier in the year, a Shazam sequel would have to go into production sooner rather than later, mainly because his co-stars are children and teenagers. If the sequel is aiming to utilize the young characters, it will need to get moving before they grow too much.

“If we don’t shoot another movie real quick, then they’re just gonna be men,” Levi said of his co-stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer. “There’s no point in saying ‘Shazam’ to transform, they’re already transformed! So that’s all I can tell you about the sequel, but I’m very excited to get into it, making it, and I hope you all enjoy it when we do.”

With this new release date, Shazam 2 will arrive in theaters about three and a half months after the Black Adam film, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular antihero, who also happens to be Shazam’s rival. Black Adam is hitting theaters on December 22, 2021.

