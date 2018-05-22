The Internet Reacts to the Reveal of the ‘Shazam!’ Costume

Fans finally got their first official look at the hero formerly known as Captain Marvel, with star Zachary Levi fully decked out in his costume for the new movie Shazam!

The picture comes from the first promo image as seen at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, revealed to the public at large via Levi’s Instagram. Check out the image here!

It’s not quite the official announcement or public relations rollout some might have been expecting, but it does show some of the details of the Shazam! costume as it will appear in the movie.

From the initial set photos that revealed the suit, some thought the costume looked like straight-up spandex, as if it were cosplay or something straight out of the ’80s. But this close-up shot shows the texture is much more in step with other costumes from DC Films‘ cinematic universe, similar to the texture and aesthetic of Henry Cavill’s Superman costume.

Now that the costume is out in the wild, it’s safe to say that Fans Have Opinions™, as they are wont to. The reactions run the gamut between trepidation and excitement, and the jury is still out with the film still about a year away from hitting theaters.

Read on to see how fans are responding to the official reveal of Zachary Levi’s costume for Shazam!

@LegendaryLass

THE SHAZAM MOVIE IS GOING TO BE TIIIIIIGHT — Legendary Lass (@LegendaryLass) May 21, 2018

@Zachary_Seraph

Still feeling REALLY worried about #Shazam and the costume look isn’t helping pic.twitter.com/P4UOj6KLCR — Zachary Leishman (@Zachary_Seraph) May 21, 2018

@HaleyTheRadiant

@PlatNuMonk

Not my Shazam. Maybe just the promo pic. Already resembles the old flick BIG w Tom Hanks. This better be good, I pray u haven’t mucked up my favorite superhero. https://t.co/1jcf8R8Gxw — Wesley Crane (@PlatNuMonk) May 21, 2018

@Fringe_Agent13

1. I actually like the costume.



2. How in the hell is this a Deadpool rip off? ?#Shazam — Mr. Fringe ⚗️ (@Fringe_Agent13) May 21, 2018

@RexOverdrive

@_VintageReality

DECEMBER 21, 2018 I’M GONNA BE ABLE TO WATCH AQUAMAN IN IMAX WITH A SHAZAM TRAILER IN FRONT OF IT. CAN YOU BELIEVE THE HYPE pic.twitter.com/wgsxyQKMGK — Josh?? (@_VintageReality) May 21, 2018

@MikeHope28

Getting DCEU Superman vibes from Shazam’s costume. Considering Billy admires Superman, I wouldn’t think it would be too much of a stretch to think his costume was inspired by Superman’s. #Shazam pic.twitter.com/Mx9nGCMRGy — Mike (@MikeHope28) May 21, 2018

@Raphael_2D

The thing with Zachary as #Shazam is that everytime we see him we think to ourselves the same thing: “WHY we didn’t see that he’s perfect before?” It’s so obvious. https://t.co/kpsdFBuwis — ☯Raph@el*☯ (@Raphael_2D) May 21, 2018

@Jalemarus