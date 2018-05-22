DC

The Internet Reacts to the Reveal of the ‘Shazam!’ Costume

Fans finally got their first official look at the hero formerly known as Captain Marvel, with star Zachary Levi fully decked out in his costume for the new movie Shazam!

The picture comes from the first promo image as seen at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, revealed to the public at large via Levi’s Instagram. Check out the image here!

It’s not quite the official announcement or public relations rollout some might have been expecting, but it does show some of the details of the Shazam! costume as it will appear in the movie.

From the initial set photos that revealed the suit, some thought the costume looked like straight-up spandex, as if it were cosplay or something straight out of the ’80s. But this close-up shot shows the texture is much more in step with other costumes from DC Films‘ cinematic universe, similar to the texture and aesthetic of Henry Cavill’s Superman costume.

Now that the costume is out in the wild, it’s safe to say that Fans Have Opinions™, as they are wont to. The reactions run the gamut between trepidation and excitement, and the jury is still out with the film still about a year away from hitting theaters.

Read on to see how fans are responding to the official reveal of Zachary Levi’s costume for Shazam!

