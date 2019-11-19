Shazam Director Trolls Critic With His Black Adam Design

With movement on Black Adam finally seeming to pick up — the movie, for those who haven’t heard, got a teaser poster and a release date last week — fans are getting excited. And so is Shazam! filmmaker David F. Sandberg, whose character is bound to Black Adam through mythology, origins, and decades of comic book stories together. And when a fan on social media took a shot at Shazam!‘s costume design for the title hero, Sandberg decided that rather than letting it dampen his enthusiasm for Black Adam that he would have a little fun with the fan instead. The filmmaker provided a — ahem — redesign for Adam that would feel right at home in the animated sequence that ran over Shazam!‘s closing credits.

You can check out his response to the Shazam! hater — and the “design” for Black Adam — in the tweet below. With a little luck, maybe we will get some kind of wink-and-a-nod reference to this look in Shazam! 2 or something.

WELL TOO BAD SUCKER, CAUSE MY DESIGN HAS ALREADY BEEN APPROVED!! https://t.co/I362q6EC4y pic.twitter.com/OS6kSMPnBn — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) November 15, 2019

While The Rock’s version of the image had a pretty comics-accurate look, as you can see here, Black Adam is — ahem — clearly upgraded for the modern age.

Fans are glad to know what the Black Adam timetable looks like (finally), but speculation about the timeline for a Shazam! sequel is still lingering among the fanbase as well. Series’ star Zachary Levi is right there with most fans hoping for a quick turnaround. He previously told people at a convention that he hoped the second movie would be pumped out as fast as possible following Shazam!‘s success.

“I know that I’m gonna have a conversation with my bosses pretty soon about what the idea is and where we’re going with the new movie,” Levi said at CCSP. “But all I really know is that New Line, our studio, and Warner Brothers, our parent studio, and DC, and our producers and executives and everybody who’s involved in all of the decision making, they’re all very happy with what we did. They want to do even better the second time around, and they are crafting a story right now as we speak about what that sequel is going to be.”

