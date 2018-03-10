‘Shazam!’ Fan Trailer Pits The Rock’s Black Adam Against Zachary Levi’s Shazam

Fans are already starting to see photos from Shazam!, but a new fan trailer gives them a glimpse of what a Black Adam Shazam! throwdown could look like.

There have been previous fan trailers focused on The Rock’s Black Adam, but this new one from Stryder HD features the first time we’ve seen a Shazam! based on Zachary Levi, who will be portraying the role in the upcoming film. Black Adam will not be involved in that project, unfortunately, so this trailer might be the only way to see this fight for some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This trailer also goes to show that Morgan Freeman can play just about anyone, and his voice sounds amazing as the Wizard who gave Black Adam and Shazam! their powers. Granted, he won’t be in the film, but it’s hard to argue with the results here.

You can view the new trailer in the video above.

The trailer uses footage from A Monster Calls, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Baywatch, Faster, Ben Hur, Injustice 2, and Now You See Me 2. It also features music from the Venom teaser trailer and Epic Heroic Orchestral Royalty (Free Instrumental).

The description of the trailer can be found below.

“This is one of my shortest teaser/trailer videos that I have made, but seeing all of the latest buzz with Zachary Levi and the Shazam! character in social media and my love for his character throughout the comics this is my fan-made interpretation of a film that would be amazing. I don’t even think “The Rock” will be in the Shazam film coming out next year, but Black Adam fighting Shazam needs to happen, also fyi, Morgan Freeman is NOT playing The Wizard, but he can pretty much do anything and fits nicely. I hope you all enjoy my totally fake teaser for my Shazam movie!”

Stryder HD also had help from Tynozoom, Raizorvid, Aldo Jones, Jason Stephens, Metal Editor/Sam Ibrahim, and Ultrasargent.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21, while Shazam! hits theaters on April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 2 soars into theaters on November 1, 2019. Other films in development are Nightwing, an untitled Justice League sequel, a Joker Origin movie, Black Adam, Flashpoint, Justice League Dark, Cyborg, and Green Lantern Corps.