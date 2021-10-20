Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Reveals How Much Time Has Passed Since First Film

Fans got their first official look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods over the weekend, when a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel made its debut at the DC FanDome virtual convention. While the sizzle reel didn’t give away any major spoilers, it set an interesting vibe for the upcoming sequel, and what is in store for Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and the other members of the Shazam! family. During DC FanDome China, Shazam! actor Zachary Levi did drop a major hint of what that will entail, revealing that the sequel will be set two years in the future from Shazam!. Given the fact that the first film takes place in the Christmas season of 2018, this would place Fury of the Gods sometime in 2020 (albeit, in a version of the year that doesn’t have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plot details are unknown surrounding Shazam! Fury of the Gods, outside of the fact that it will feature a new adventure for the titular character and his Shazam! family. The cast of the film includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu have been cast as daughters of Atlas, and Rachel Zegler has been cast in an unknown role.

“We’re shooting right now, I’m in Atlanta. We’re shooting the second one. I’ve been here since May, so we’re shooting and everything is going great,” Angel told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “It’s crazy, because it’s so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It’s so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer].”

“We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It’s gonna be so much fun,” Angel added. “I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.