‘Shazam!’ Action Figure Reveals Interesting Voice Lines

Merchandise for DC’s Shazam! movie is starting to hit shelves, and one of the film’s toys has a pretty hilarious feature.

A video of the “Thunder Punch Shazam” action figure has made its way online, which showcases the various lines of dialogue that the toy says when activated. You can check it out below.

the voice lines omg I don’t know a better superhero pic.twitter.com/uoEk8fR0KR — v 394 (@BlRDSFPREY) January 8, 2019

The options are mostly straight-forward in terms of details for the film, with most of the lines seeming to be geared towards either Freddy Freeman (“Did you get that on camera?”) and Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (the delightfully campy “Check this out, Dr. Sivana!”). That being said, one line does have the hero uttering “Why don’t you pick on someone your own size, enemies of man,” which could support the theory that the Seven Deadly Sins are factoring into the film.

The film will see Asher Angel starring as Billy Batson, a kid who is given the ability to turn into an adult superhero (played by Zachary Levi) when he utters a magic word.

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” director David F. Sandberg told ComicBook.com. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg echoed in another interview. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” Levi echoed. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

