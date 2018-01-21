‘Shazam!’ Will Be Funny but Won’t Have Quippy One-Liners

While a lot about DC Comics‘ upcoming Shazam! movie is currently a mystery, the film’s director just gave us a pretty good idea of the film’s tone.

David F. Sandberg recently chimed in on a fan conversation on Reddit, which speculated if Shazam! will be the DC Extended Universe’s first “comedic” movie. According to Sandberg, while the script will have its humor, it won’t be overloaded with “quippy one-liners.”

“I think it’s very funny,” Sandberg writes, “but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that’s not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great) The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that’s serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it.”

This news is sure to delight some of the film’s supporters, as it gives fans an idea of just how light-hearted the film could be. The film being described as “Big with superpowers” seems to still be a pretty good indicator, as it hints that the film will strike a balance between humor and heart.

And in a way, the situational humor should be expected for some fans, especially those who have been following Sandberg’s colorful updates about the film. Still, the director is still finding a balance of making Shazam! under expectations from fans.

“It’s going to be interesting, just because of how hardcore the fans are. Like already, if I tweet a little something, suddenly there’s blog posts and arguments,” Sandberg confessed last August. “And no matter what you do, some people are just going to be disappointed. I get so many tweets about ‘You should do this!’ And then someone else is like ‘No, you should do this!’, which is the complete opposite of that. And it’s like, well okay, one of you guys is going to be disappointed.”

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 4th, 2019.