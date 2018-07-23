‘Shazam!’ Director Explains Lack of “Action Stuff” in Teaser Trailer

The first Shazam! trailer has given audiences quite a lot to enjoy, but it looks like there’s a reason why it didn’t pull as many literal punches.

The film’s director, David F. Sandberg, was recently asked why the initial teaser trailer doesn’t include as many action sequences as one would expect in a DC film. According to Sandberg, this was the case for one main reason — that the film’s visual effects are not finished yet.

Well it was just a teaser. None of the action stuff is ready to show yet. You’ll have to wait for a proper trailer later on. https://t.co/6ez7B0Z0K8 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 23, 2018

None of the vfx in this early trailer are final so things might look quite different in the final film. That’s definitely a shot that will continue to be tweaked. https://t.co/cu6nx07c0j — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 23, 2018

As fans have started to see over the years, visual effects evolving from a trailer to a film is certainly nothing new. And considering the blowback to certain VFX-lite trailers (most notably, the first look at Venom), it arguably makes a lot of sense for Shazam! not to play all of its cards just yet.

Either way, it seems like the first trailer for Shazam! essentially knocked it out of the park, giving fans plenty of heart, humor, and DC Comics Easter eggs to enjoy.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

You can view the official synopsis for Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! will be released on April 5th, 2019.