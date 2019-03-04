‘Shazam!’: Best Look Yet at the Wizard Revealed

A new photo has given us the best look yet at one of Shazam!‘s most mysterious characters.

A still that appears to be from one of the film’s tie-in books has made its way online, which shows Billy Batson (Asher Angel) meeting with the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) in the Rock of Eternity.

For the most part, previous looks at the Wizard have been shrouded in quite a lot of darkness, so this photo provides a pretty solid look at what Hounsou looks like in the role.

Shazam!‘s earliest trailers have showcased the moment where the Wizard initially gives Billy his powers — something that apparently fuels the hero’s feud with Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong).

“He can’t understand it.” Strong told ComicBook.com during a visit to Shazam!‘s set. “You know, he can’t understand that the Wizard has chosen this boy as his champion. Yet, the Wizard’s chosen a boy, and he realizes that obviously that boy manifests his self into the man, the Zachary [Levi] version of Shazam, and to him, it’s a source of total incomprehension, why this boy should have been chosen over him. It just justifies him in his quest to unify the good force and the evil force, and be in control of all of it.”

And while the Wizard’s role in the film has been a bit of a mystery outside of that aforementioned scene, it sounds like the character will help bring to life a uniquely standalone installment in the DC Extended Universe.

“Well this movie’s mostly just about introducing Billy Batson and Shazam and who he is, how he came to be,” director David F. Sandberg told Comicbook.com on the film’s set. “It takes place in this DC world where all these heroes exist, but in some ways it’s both sort of self contained while also being a part of something bigger, but, yeah.”

