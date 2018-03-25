‘Shazam!’ Cast Poses With Batman

The young cast members from the Shazam movie took a moment to pose with another DC Comics hero, Batman.

It isn’t Ben Affleck in the flesh, but rather a scale replica of Batman that stands taller than the actors posing alongside it.

Jovan Armand, who plays Pedro Pena in Shazam, shared the photo to his Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time that Batman has showed up in a behind-the-scenes photo from Shazam. Director David F. Sandberg shared another photo with a “cameo” from the Dark Knight.

The Shazam stars recently appeared on a live feed for Entertainment Weekly where they discussed what makes the film a unique superhero movie.

“It is a family movie,” said Asher Angel, the actor who plays Shazam’s child alter ego Billy Batson. “I think him and Superman have a lot in common. He can basically do everything Superman can do.”

Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam in the film, noted the dual leads in the film, saying “It is you [Angel] in me. It’s a fourteen-year-old kid. You’re the Earth’s Mightiest Mortal.”

Levi has previously described the film’s central relationship between Shazam and Billy Batson as being like Big meets Superman.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Shazam is a mystical hero with the power of the gods. Billy Batson was granted the power to transform into the hero him by a powerful wizard. All Billy has to do is speak the magic word, “Shazam!”

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.