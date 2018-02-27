DC

DC Fans React to Zachary Levi’s ‘Shazam!’ Costume

Today we got our first look at Zachary Levi’s Shazam! costume – albeit via some paparazzi-style […]

Today we got our first look at Zachary Levi’s Shazam! costume – albeit via some paparazzi-style set photos that are far from official. Like with all big superhero movie costume reveals (or even second-tier characters like Shazam), there has been an immediate response from the fandom.

So what are people saying about the Shazam! movie costume? At this point you can probably guess what the range of these fan opinions is, but if not, just see for yourself, below:

Are You Not Entertained?

This fan doesn’t see what there would even bee to object to: it’s a Shazam costume that looks exactly like the comics. ‘Nuff said. 

Happy Fans

A lot of fans are just happy to see Zachary Levi looking very Shazam-ish in a costume that honors the comic book source material. 

The Level Head

This fan keeps a rare level head in all the uproar over comic book movie costuming. It’s refreshing to see. 

Nothing Burger

You know that you can’t have one of these BTS costume reveals without the inevitable fan who wants to tell everybody to just wait for something more official. Waiting too long is how we got in this situation, bro!

The Disappointed

Some fans were disappointed by the costume – but are keeping in mind that this is a leak, not something official. Hopefully DC Films will release something soon, to quell fan concerns. 

The Inevitable Marvel Slam

You can’t have something nice for DC without also taking something away from Marvel, right? According to the fan above: no. You can’t. 

Suicide Squad Was Better

For some strange reason, we also need Jared Leto’s Joker to weigh-in on all of this. 

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray on March 13th with deleted scenes. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

