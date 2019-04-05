‘Shazam!’: Is Superman in the Movie?

Shazam! has now arrived in theaters, bringing fans a tongue-in-cheek take on the DC universe. And while the film has no shortage of name-drops and Easter eggs to Billy Batson’s fellow superheroes, one potential cameo hasn’t been far from some fans’ minds.

Obviously, spoilers for Shazam! beyond this point! Only look if you want to know!

The film follows the origin of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a fourteen-year-old kid who is granted superhero powers by a magical wizard. Over the course of the film, Billy comes to terms with his new abilities, with the help of his superhero-loving foster brother, Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer). Outside of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, the character that fans have been wanting to see involved with Billy’s origin story is Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill), given the two characters’ dynamic in the comics.

So, if you were wondering if Superman factors into Shazam!, we have good news.

One of Shazam!‘s many running jokes involves Freddy’s adoration of Superman and the other members of the Justice League, which pays off in a pretty great way in the film’s closing scene. Earlier in the film, Freddy tries to prove that he’s friends with Shazam! by promising that he’ll eat lunch with him the following day, only for Billy to not show up. After Billy and the rest of the Shazam! family defeat Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong), he decides to keep his promise to Freddy, making a pretty grand entrance during lunch. While the other kids look in awe, Shazam! remarks that he brought a friend as well, as Superman arrives carrying a lunch tray.

Admittedly, Superman is only shown from the neck down, confirming the body double rumor that had previously been making the rounds online. But either way, the fact that Superman factored into the film at all will certainly make fans happy, considering all of the behind-the-scenes antics that led up to it.

A Superman cameo had been rumored for Shazam! for quite some time, only for contract issues between Cavill and Warner Bros. to seemingly put that to bed. When it was later revealed that the negotiations might not be as doom-and-gloom as they’d seemed, the possibility began popping up again. But as the film’s cast and crew have hinted, any role Superman would theoretically play in the film probably wouldn’t distract from Billy’s story.

“The focus was always, ‘This is Shazam’s story,’” David F. Sandberg previously told ComicBook.com. “He is front and center. We have fun with all the things around but first and foremost, it’s Shazam’s story.”

“Shazam’s origin story is big enough to merit its own film,” producer Peter Safran added. “I think that’s what everybody discovered early on. When you see the movie, you’ll see that that’s what it deserved and what it got.”

