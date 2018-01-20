Here’s What Ron Cephas Jones Could Look Like As The Wizard In DC Comics’ ‘Shazam!’

Artist datrinti has rendered This is Us star Ron Cephas Jones as the Wizard in Shazam!

Jones is said to be eyed by Warner Bros. for the Wizard, who grants teen Billy Batson (Angel Asher) the magical ability to become the superpowered adult known as Shazam (Zachary Levi).

Videos by ComicBook.com

In DC Comics’ modern iteration of the original Captain Marvel comics, the Wizard hails from the Middle Eastern land of Kahndaq, located between Egypt and Israel.

The last member of the Council of Wizards, he controls the use of magic in the world through an object known as the Rock of Eternity.

The Wizard ultimately passes on the power of Shazam to wayward street kid Billy Batson, granting him the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

Jones potentially boards a cast that includes Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead), Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat), Jovan Armand (The Middle), Grace Fulton (Annabelle: Creation), and Jack Dylan Grazer (IT).

Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation filmmaker David F. Sandberg directs from a script by Henry Gayden (Earth to Echo) and Darren Lemke (Goosebumps).

Leading man Levi calls the superhero movie “Big with superpowers,” referring to the 1988 Tom Hanks comedy that saw a boy magically transformed into a grown man.

“Ultimately the hope is it’s going to feel like the movie Big but with superpowers,” Levi said.

“I mean, that’s what Shazam is. Billy Batson who’s 13 gets this magical power, he says ‘Shazam,’ he becomes Captain Marvel Shazam — long story, we’ll get into that later — and then he becomes me,” Levi explained.

“So you’ve got to have the heart of that kind of Tom Hanks of the kid in you.”

Levi further compared the upcoming superhero flick to Marvel Studios’ tentpole Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, describing Shazam! as “fun and jovial.”

“[Guardians] brought so much heart and humor and, yeah, I think it was kind of like this dark horse that took everybody by storm, and I think Shazam kind of has the possibility to do that,” Levi said.

“Because Shazam’s not, for all intents and purposes, not Supes, it’s not Batman, it’s not Wonder Woman — it’s not what most of the people [expect.]”

Shazam! opens April 5, 2019.