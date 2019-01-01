‘Shazam!’ Tie-In Book Covers Surface Online

With Aquaman now in theaters, the next movie up for Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe is the Zachary Levi-starring Shazam!.

While fans wait for the extended trailer that was shown at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil last month to be released publicly, the studio has decided to whet the appetites of fans by releasing a handful of tie-in books related to the film.

In photos posted to Twitter by user @TaurooAldebaran, it appears there will be at least four books piggybacking off the movie — Freddy’s Guide To Superhero-ing, Shazam!: The Deluxe Junior Novel, A Shazam Showdown, and Becoming Shazam.

While the last three books seem to be geared towards strictly youth audiences, it appears Freddy’s Guide To Super-Heroing is the guide book for the David Sandberg-helmed film. The full synopsis of the book — straight from HarperCollins Publishers — can be found below.

This full-color paperback features 144 pages of entertaining notes, journal entries, and exclusive, never-before-seen photos!

In this jam-packed guide, follow Shazam and his best friend Freddy as they take you through everything you need (and ever wanted) to know about being a real super hero.

With entries from both Freddy and Shazam, the guide provides you with step-by-step instructions, from flight tests to high-tech suits. This imaginative guide is sure to be a hit with fans of the hilarious DC character.

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg said of the movie earlier this year. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” Levi echoed. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5, 2019. Other Warner Brothers film featuring DC Comics characters include the release of Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.