Zachary Levi Shares Video Celebrating Wrap on ‘Shazam!’

Shazam star Zachary Levi announced in a video Friday the filmmakers will be donating a toy store’s worth of playthings to various non-profits around Toronto, Canada, as a “thank you” for hosting the months-long superhero production.

“Some of you may know we’ve been filming this movie Shazam here in Toronto for many months now. We even shot a scene in a toy store, and what you’re seeing here is just the tip of the iceberg of all of the incredible toys that were there in that set,” the Shazam actor says in the video shared to Levi’s nearly 400,000 Instagram followers.

Toys from Justice League can be seen in the sprawling display alongside LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes sets, DC Toddler dolls, and various over-sized stuffed animals among a truck-full of goodies.

“And because we aren’t gonna be taking them with us, were gonna be leaving them here with you,” Levi says.

“We’re going to take every single toy we have and we’re gonna give them to various non-profits around the area, because we wanted to just basically say thank you from the depths of our hearts.”

Director David F. Sandberg announced Friday the film had wrapped production and would now be headed for its months-long post-production process.

Levi has described Shazam as “the movie Big with super powers,” referencing the 1988 comedy classic that starred Tom Hanks as the adult version of a boy who finds himself physically grown into adulthood by way of a magic wish.

Andi Mack star Asher Angel plays the young Billy Batson, who is endowed with the powers of ancient gods and heroes — Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achiles, Mercury — by an ancient wizard. With the utterance of the word “Shazam,” the boy transforms into Levi’s grown-up superhero of the same name, a sort of mystically-powered Superman.

Levi heads a cast that includes Jack Dylan Grazer (IT) as Freddy Freeman, Grace Fulton (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield, Ron Cephas Jones (Luke Cage) as the Wizard, Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez, Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat) as Eugene Choi, Faithe Herman (This is Us) as Darla Dudley, Jovan Armand (The Middle) as Pedro Pena, and Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Shazam! opens April 5, 2019.