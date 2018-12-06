‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Again Denies Fake Muscles Rumor

Zachary Levi promises he got into what many refer to as “super hero shape” for his titular role in the upcoming Shazam! movie.

After many fans claimed Levi’s Shazam suit was lined with fake padding to make him look muscular, the actor has addressed the matter on record. Getting in shape for the film was no easy feat but he claims to have truly bulked up from his Chuck days for the part.

“Does it look fake to you? Come on!” Levi joked to Variety, referencing his impressive “gluteus maximus.”

By the time Justice League released in theaters back in November of 2019, Levi was gearing up for super hero shape while heading into production on his film which is slated for early next year. “I immediately put on about 24 pounds and then we carved that down in about half, so I’ve been hovering around 215 pounds, and I’m in the best shape of my life and stronger and happier and healthier than I’ve ever been,” Levi said. “Honestly, that’s the stuff that I’m most ecstatic about, which is just the level of health that I’ve gotten to — mental health, emotional health, spiritual health, physical health — I am so jazzed about that and I want to keep talking about that, particularly mental health.”

While Levi managed to pull off an impressive transformation for his Shazam! movie, he encourages others to learn how to be comfortable with themselves and their own body image. “I just feel like we’re in a place, particularly nowadays, where people need to be encouraged and informed on what self-love is, and to go and genuinely embrace themselves and love themselves, so I’m really happy about all of that,” Levi said.

Previously, Levi has addressed the “fake muscles” claims on social media. He has also showed off his very-real muscles and growth in plenty of posts across social media.

