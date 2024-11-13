Should The Batman Franchise Be Part of the New DCU?

With The Penguin bringing Matt Reeves’s The Batman franchise back into the forefront and James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot gearing up for its official launch, it’s worth wondering if the former should be integrated into the latter. Reeves’ The Batman, released in 2022, started its life as a solo movie for Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. Once Affleck left the project and Reeves took over as director, there was a pivot to have The Batman take place in a self-contained continuity a la Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The film was a critically acclaimed box office hit, allowing Reeves to expand the franchise with a spin-off TV show and two planned sequel movies.

Also in 2022, just months after The Batman‘s theatrical run, James Gunn and Peter Safran were named as co-heads of DC Studios, overseeing the development of a new shared universe starring DC characters. Among the many projects coming through the pipeline is a film titled The Brave and the Bold, which focuses on the dynamic between Batman and Robin. This implies Gunn and Co. have their own plan in mind for a separate iteration of the Caped Crusader, but would it be easier (and logical) to bring Reeves’ Batman into the fold?

For starters, if it was decided to make Reeves’ “The Batman Epic Crime Saga” part of the DCU, there likely wouldn’t be too much complaining from fans. After the many ups and downs of the DCEU era, The Batman provided DC with much-needed stability as it earned positive reviews, with many critics praising its atmospheric, neo-noir sensibilities. The Penguin followed suit, scoring high marks thanks to its impressive performances and gripping story. It’s clear these takes on Gotham’s heroes and villains have struck a chord with audiences, and there’d be interest in seeing them on-screen for as long as possible. From this perspective, it makes sense for Gunn to utilize Reeves’ acclaimed adaptations, rather than roll the dice and run the risk of a different live-action Batman not working for viewers.

Of course, Reeves already backed out of one shared universe, so it’s plausible that he wouldn’t be game to implement his Batman saga into the DCU. Prior to The Batman‘s release, Reeves’ producing partner Dylan Clark noted the filmmaker was most interested in “pushing [Batman] to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core,” which was why Reeves wanted his movie to stand alone. Creatively, the appeal of that approach is very understandable. Reeves can just focus on the stories he wants to tell without having to worry about how they fit into a larger plan involving a variety of other characters. Gunn knows a thing or two about balancing artistic freedom with shared universe obligations thanks to his previous work with Marvel, but directors have left Marvel Cinematic Universe projects before over creative differences (see: Edgar Wright’s Ant-Man). Warner Bros. could risk losing Reeves if they tried to force him into the DCU, and given how successful his Batman projects have been, that would be a devastating blow.

Additionally, it might prove tricky to logistically incorporate Robert Pattinson’s Batman into the DCU. This doesn’t have anything to do with The Batman‘s tone; Marvel has already proven a shared universe can house different types of films. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a political thriller, while Guardians of the Galaxy is an offbeat action comedy. There would be room in the DCU for a brooding Batman and an optimistic Superman to coexist. The issue stems from the type of Batman story Gunn seems most interested in telling. The Brave and the Bold is said to feature the famous Bat Family, which in DC comics features Bruce Wayne’s proteges like Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and more. That kind of narrative requires an older, more experienced Batman who’s been on the job for an extended period of time and has several years worth of knowledge to share.

Pattinson’s Dark Knight isn’t there yet. The Batman takes place during his early days of crime-fighting; this version of Bruce has been patrolling Gotham’s streets for just two years. He still has a long way to go before he’s ready to take surrogate children under his wing and show them the ropes. If he were to be thrust into a mentor role now, it would come across as rushed and forced. It’s worth mentioning plans can always change while projects are in development, and Gunn could adjust things on the fly if Pattinson’s Batman became part of the DCU. That said, there’s an opportunity for The Brave and the Bold to provide a fresh spin on live-action Batman films if things stay as they currently stand.

If WB is worried about confusing viewers with two separate live-action Caped Crusaders running around, they should have a little faith in the audience. Moviegoers are smart enough to understand the difference between Pattinson’s Batman and whoever is cast for The Brave and the Bold. Especially now with multiverse stories all the rage, fans are savvier than ever when it comes to recognizing that not every Batman or Spider-Man is the same. There was room in the superhero movie landscape for the animated Spider-Verse series (which features an older, jaded Peter Parker) to launch shortly after Tom Holland’s wall-crawler joined the MCU. Reeves’ Batman and The Brave and the Bold are both live-action, so the situation is a little different, but there is a precedent.

One of the best things about adapting superheroes for the screen is they have decades of rich lore to draw from, giving filmmakers endless possibilities to tell stories. Rather than boxing themselves in by sticking with a single version, WB should embrace that variety and be bold enough to have two concurrent Batman franchises operating at the same time. Reeves’ crime saga is forging ahead without a shared universe connection in sight, and the character is just too valuable a commodity to be missing from Gunn’s reboot. It’d be better to keep Pattinson and the DCU separated.