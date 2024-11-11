The Batman: Part 2 Director Matt Reeves Gives Special Thanks to The Penguin Cast & Crew Before Finale

Filmmaker Matt Reeves posted a heartfelt note to the cast, crew and fans of The Penguin on Sunday, shortly before the miniseries finale. Reeves directed and co-wrote The Batman (2022), and will do the same on The Batman: Part II. He posted a photo of a note typed on personal stationery, thanking everyone involved in making the spinoff series a success.

“Thank you so much to all the incredible fans who have been watching THE PENGUIN,” Reeves wrote. “Getting to follow Oz through Gotham’s back alleys with you on HBO has been a dream come true. And thank you to the astonishing Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, and our entire cast who brought these characters so beautifully to life… and to our wonderful writers, directors, and crew… and to our amazing showrunner, Lauren LeFranc. It has been a privilege.”

“We are excited to share tonight’s finale with you. And we look forward to bringing you the next chapter of our epic crime saga in THE BATMAN PART II,” Reeves concluded.

Reeves is credited as an executive producer on The Penguin, and he seems to have been heavily involved in the show’s development – especially in the early stages and when it comes to tie-ins with his movies. The version of Gotham established in The Batman and The Penguin will not be a part of the new DC Universe continuity overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran, but they are still overseen by DC Studios. Gunn and Safran have given all these non-DCU projects the label “DC Elseworlds,” including Joker and Folie à Deux, Superman & Lois and all the animated projects. The DCU will have its own, separate Batman continuity starting with The Brave and the Bold, which is currently in development.

Reeves has further distinguished The Batman and The Penguin with the title “Batman Epic Crime Saga.” Right now, he and his collaborators are working on The Batman – Part II, which is scheduled to begin filming in April of 2025. It is slated for release on October 2, 2026 in the U.S. There have been rumors of a third movie in development, but so far nothing has been officially announced.

The Penguin wrapped up its eight-episode run on Sunday, and at the time of this writing, the show is still billed as a miniseries, meaning there will be no future seasons. However, Reeves has confirmed that Farrell will reprise his role as the Penguin in The Batman – Part II. Until then, The Penguin and The Batman are streaming on Max.