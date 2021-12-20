Why The Batman Is Not in the DCEU Explained By Matt Reeves

The Batman promises to kick off 2022 right when it goes live in March. Robert Pattinson will bring the caped crusader to life, and of course, director Matt Reeves will oversee the whole thing. For those who don’t know, the pair will explore Bruce Wayne in a world totally outside of the pre-existing DCEU. And now, fans have a better idea of why The Batman was kept separate.

The update came from Empire (via Slashfilm) after the publication did a feature on The Batman. It was there Pattinson and Reeves spoke about their work at length, giving fans an inside look at how DC icons come to life on screen. It was there producer Dylan Clark added to the conversation, and he said Reeves’ personal approach pushed The Batman out of the DCEU.

“Warner Bros. has a multiverse where they’re exploring different ways to use the character... We don’t get involved in that. Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core,” Clark explained.

This notion was echoed some time ago by Empire in a previous feature. The word came not long after Reeves was brought in to direct The Batman once Ben Affleck exited. When the latter was in charge, the solo film was expected to be set within the DCEU, but Affleck’s exit gave the character new room to explore. After Reeves came on, Empire told readers the director needed “to be able to create an iteration with a personal aspect to it” which he has done. And in the process, the character-driven plot of The Batman led to the DCEU being bypassed.

For now, fans are okay with the sacrifice, and it could pave the way for an entirely new DC Films franchise. Only time will tell as fans must first see The Batman to judge. The movie is slated to drop stateside in March 2022, so audiences will be able to pass their judgment next spring.

