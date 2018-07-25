‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Facing More Charges Related To Her Alleged Role In Sex Cult

Smallville‘s Allison Mack, who was arrested back in April for sex trafficking charges related to her involvement with the Nxivm organization, is now facing additional charges.

Yahoo reports that Mack was charged with racketeering conspiracy on Tuesday in addition to the previously charged sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the racketeering conspiracy charge includes “an array of crimes, including identity theft, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice.”

Mack isn’t alone in these additional charges. Nxivm founder Keith Raniere, co-founder Nancy Salzman and her daughter, Lauren, bookkeeper Kathy Russell, and Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman were all also charged.

“As alleged, this long-running conspiracy crossed multiple avenues of criminal activity, which included, among other things, electronic monitoring; identity theft; extortion; victim smuggling; and illegal trafficking of a victim after a period of unlawful confinement. The details of these alleged crimes become more and more grim as we continue to dig deeper into the conduct of this organization and its intended mission,” William Sweeney, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office said. “Today’s superseding indictment highlights our commitment to bringing justice to Nxivm’s many victims.”

Last fall, news surfaced that Mack was involved with the group, an organization that has been described by former members as a cult. Then, in April, Mack was officially arrested in connection with the case involving Nxivm leader Raniere who himself had been arrested in Mexico in March. Both Mack and Raniere have pled not guilty to the original charges and Mack is currently free on $5 million bond, though she is on house arrest. Raniere was denied bail in June.

If convicted of the new charges, Mack faces up to 20 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy charges in addition to a maximum of 15 years for identity theft conspiracy charges. This is all in addition to the mandatory minimum 15 years up to life imprisonment Mack faces on the sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy charges.