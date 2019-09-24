Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum Reveals Why He Passed On Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover

DC’s upcoming CW crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths is going to be their biggest event yet, and with an event on such an epic scale, it allows for DC to pull in just about anyone they can think of in the DC legacy of television. So far that’s meant that fans will get appearances by Burt Ward’s Robin, Brandon Routh’s Superman (Kingdom Come), and even Smallville’s Tom Welling as Clark Kent. With the reveal that Welling would be returning for a cameo in the event, many fans were hoping to see the showrunners of the event try and get Welling’s Smallville nemesis Lex Luthor, played by Michael Rosenbaum in the hit series. Unfortunately, that has not come to fruition, and after getting asked about his absence quite a bit, Rosenbaum revealed the reasoning behind his decision to pass on it.

Rosenbaum has evidently been asked about not appearing in Crisis quite a bit over the past week or so, especially after the Welling announcement was made. He took to social media to explain the reason to his fans, and while he did end up passing on the project, he is very appreciative that fans wanted to see it. After his explanation though, you can probably understand why he said no.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Friends, many of you have tweeted and asked me about joining the Infinite Crossover,” Rosenbaum wrote. “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. I’ll just be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the ass “We have to know now.” My simple answer was “Pass”. I think you can understand why. I hope this answers all of your questions. Lovingly Rosenbaum.”

As you can see, it makes sense why Rosenbaum decided to pass. The immediacy of the decision coupled with literally being told nothing about the part and the low pay is not the most appealing combination, and while it’s unfortunate that Rosenbaum won’t be bringing Lex to life in the crossover, it’s understandable.

It’s a bummer, but at least Welling will be appearing. The event is going to have plenty of other cameos and surprises in store for fans though, so there’s still quite a bit to look forward to, and we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

Would you have liked to see him return for the role? Let us know in the comments!